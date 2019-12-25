SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - For some people in South Glastonbury, part of their holiday includes stopping by a friend's house.
That friend is the owner of Richards Irving, Donna Walstedt.
The business is closed one day a year: Christmas.
Walstedt is the third generation owner, after she took over for her father.
Walstedt started this unique holiday tradition. She has invited her customers and employees over every Christmas morning for the last 20 years.
"This is my favorite part of Christmas," Walstedt said.
