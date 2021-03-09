HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont's executive orders are under the microscope.
The governor's officer has pumped out close to 100 executive orders during the pandemic on everything from wearing masks to closing bars.
A judge has ruled those orders require more oversight and raised questions on whether the legislature needs to sign off on them.
Superiour Court Justice Thomas Moukawsher says Lamont’s executive orders require greater oversite, and on Tuesday, Lamont reacted to that decision.
“I am so proud of the work he has done during the pandemic,” said Larry McHugh, Middlesex Chamber of Commerce.
The President of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce praised Lamont during an announcement in Middletown over free Wi-Fi, but that may not be how Moukawsher sees it.
Moukawsher issued a ruling on Monday over a complaint filed against the state mandate requiring teachers and students to wear masks.
"I wouldn't necessarily say it's bad to have the masks on. The masks are actually working. It's not the students who complain about the mask mandates, it's the adults," said Dr. Michael Conner, Middletown Superintendent.
The Justice didn’t take issue with mask wearing, saying it was a rational response, but was critical of the governor’s executive actions without guidance and approval from lawmakers.
“If they don’t like masks in restaurants, they have the opportunity to contradict or reinforce depending on their point of view. So far, I think people feel we are headed in the right direction,” Lamont said.
Last month, a special committee of legislative leaders allowed the governor’s executive powers to continue. Lamont says if Republicans don’t like the mandates, to come up with a bill and propose something different.
“I don’t think this executive branch has been very cooperative in this decision making no matter how hard they are trying to convince the public they are being cooperative,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
The ruling does not require immediate action. It does require certain steps to be taking.
On April 20, all of the governor's executive orders expire. Lamont says he's not asking for another extension, but he wants lawmakers to weigh in on mask wearing, social distancing, and other things to get an agreement before that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.