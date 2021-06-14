WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Frustration overload for one Willimantic landlord now struggling to file for pandemic driven rental assistance.
To date, the $235 million housing program has only dispersed $11 million.
Jennifer Murray is furious as she’s out $9,000 from tenants who stiffed her. Trying to evict them would be a hardship when the moratorium is lifted later this month.
“To paint this picture that there’s some kind of relief for either party, the landlord or the tenant, it’s just not accurate,” Murray said.
Murray was almost in tears, struggling to comply online with the Connecticut Housing Department’s rental assistance program jointly filed by landlord and tenant.
Under this program, Murray has not received any relief.
Murray contact Channel 3 after watching CT ’21 on Sunday with host Eric Parker. He had Housing Commissioner Selia Mosquera Bruno on as a guest talking about the $235 million rental assistance program, with $11 million dolled out and plenty of people to help filers.
“We have about 200 people working with us, making sure that everybody gets the opportunity to apply and to receive the resources, Mosquera Bruno said.
To receive those resources, Connecticut Housing urges filers to call the 800-number provided. Murray did that on Monday and the estimated hold time was 2,470 minutes, which is 71 hours of waiting.
Murray says the process has gotten her so frustrated she’s decided to put this property on the market.
“I worked very hard to be my retirement and I’m losing it right now. I’m going to lose it,” Murray said.
Of the $235 million, there are 8,000 applicants with only 1,500 having checks cut to them so far.
“We’re 16 months into this pandemic and they already have the first run with this trap program, so at 16 months you haven’t figured out a way to make this happen,” Murray said.
Murray said once the moratorium is up on June 30, she’ll just eat what’s owed and go right for eviction.
Channel 3 made several attempts to get a comment from the CT Housing Department, but no one was available to respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.