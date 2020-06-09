NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Those rallying across the country following the death of George Floyd are not only demanding justice, but also change.
Specifically, when it comes to how police departments operate.
Since the protests and marches began, there have been plenty of demonstrators calling to defund the police, some even wanting to do away with police departments altogether.
When asked if he would support defunding, Governor Ned Lamont said no, but add there are policing reforms that need to take place.
“I think when you look out your window, wherever you may be, you’re going to see people protesting right now, in places they’ve never protested before,” said Senator Gary Winfield.
State Senator Gary Winfield, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and also serves on the Public Safety Committee, says Floyd’s death last month, at the hands of a Minnesota police officer, is spurring action in Connecticut with legislators already looking to take up the issue.
“Some of this is going to relate directly to what we saw happening in Minneapolis, so banning chokeholds, a duty to intervene and report, things of that nature,” Winfield said.
Another tops that’s been at the forefront of many rallies includes the call to defund the police.
While Winfield admits some protesters want to see department disbanded, he says for him and most, the term means a shift from the type of calls police now have to respond to.
When asked on Monday at his press conference, Lamont said he’s against defunding the police, but pointed out policing needs to change.
“We consider a police response to a broader and broader variety of societal skills. In many cases you find it’s a social worker, you may find it’s a mental health expert, you many find an addiction expert and we’re asking our police to solve all these, where in fact, I think we need other folks who can get involved in the community and make a difference. That’s why I think our community liaison will be ag bigger piece of our portfolio going forward,” Lamont said.
Winfield feels that type of response could make a difference.
“So, why don’t we take the monies that we’re giving to police and put them in the right place. What you’ll get for that are better services, more efficient services, and less interaction with the police that can lead to the types of violence we’ve seen, that’s what people are generally talking about when they talk about defunding the police,” Winfield said.
Winfield says leadership in the House and Senate sent letters to Lamont, asking to be called back for a special session later this summer with one of the topics focusing on police reform.
