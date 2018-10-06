Local lawmakers and candidates for governor reacted to the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, members of the Senate voted to confirm President Trump’s nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s position to the U.S. Supreme Court after allegations of sexual misconduct arose.
In a deeply partisan battle, both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Senate confirmed Justice Kavanaugh to the seat in a narrow 50-48 vote.
In Connecticut, the confirmation drew sharp reactions on either side of aisle.
Governor Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Wyman wrote:
The Republican Party today showed its true colors, disregarding powerful testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and voting to promote a man credibly accused of sexual assault to a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land. Make no mistake, this, coupled with disingenuous and embarrassing sanctimony from some Senate Republicans, sends a powerful, abhorrent message in the age of Me Too that tribalism and advancing a right-wing agenda still trump the voices of survivors.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement:
This day is the saddest and angriest of my time in the Senate. The Republicans have succeeded in confirming a dangerous and deeply flawed nominee only by breaking all the rules and norms. The damage done today will be enduring - to the United States Supreme Court and to our country.
Senator Chris Murphy wrote:
What happened to today is not okay. It will change our country forever. I'm furious. The only good news today is that a big election is four weeks away, and we have a chance to change the conversation in the country if we work our tails off for the next month.
Republican Candidate for Governor, Bob Stefanowksi issued a statement:
As I have said repeatedly throughout this process, allegations of sexual assault must absolutely be taken seriously and victims deserve to be treated with respect. That being said, the coming election is about Connecticut and the issues we face here. While I had no decision making authority over the Kavanaugh nomination, As governor, I will ensure that any and all nominations I make to Connecticut's courts are individuals who are highly qualified and have demonstrated outstanding moral character.
Democratic Candidate for Governor, Ned Lamont said the following:
"With today's vote to narrowly confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, dozens of U.S. Senators sent the wrong message not just to victims of sexual assault, but to Americans across the nation. I know many voters across our state and country feel defeated and discouraged, but the fight to protect the progress we've made, and the values that embody our great state, must continue. We have to keep fighting back.”
