BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting over the federal indictment of Bridgeport State Senator Dennis Bradley.

On Tuesday, Bradley and his former campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez pleaded not guilty to campaign fraud.

They’re both charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to a grand jury, which, if found guilty, could put them in prison for years.

The feds say Bradley illegally used personal funds for a party hosted by his law firm to kick off his Senate race in 2018, and falsified records of campaign donations to cover that up.

The indictment quotes an exchange of text messages between Bradley and a campaign consultant, where the consultant asks, referring to the law firm, "How much was the bill for BDK last night? $10,000?” Bradley replied with a "shushing emoticon" according to the indictment.

Bridgeport has had its share of political scandals.

"I am disappointed we have some more bad news for Bridgeport,” said Democratic State Senator Marilyn Moore.

Moore and Bradley both represent the city of Bridgeport, which has had more than its share of political turmoil.

"He's recently married, he has a new baby, his wife must be shocked,” Moore said.

The seat Bradley holds is the same seat held by Ernie Newton, who resigned after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges in 2005. Newton was sentenced to five years in prison.

The biggest fall from grace may have been now Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who resigned as mayor after being convicted on federal corruption charges.

Ganim spent close to eight years in prison, but made a comeback, winning re-election and is now serving his seventh term.

The Senate president has stripped Bradley from committees.

Republicans say the case against Bradley needs to play out.

"It’s a long, arduous process ahead of him and his family. We feel for that. We hope that he expedites that has soon as possible,” said State Senator Paul Formica.

Some feel Bradley should resign, but others say he’s innocent until proven guilty.

The charges are serious, as each wire fraud count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.