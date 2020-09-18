HARTFORD (WFSB) - State end local leaders are reacting to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Governor Ned Lamont directed flags to half staff and said in a statement, "
Tonight, the nation mourns the unimaginable loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all. Shattering the glass ceiling in the legal world, Justice Ginsburg overcame adversity both in and out of the courtroom – battling gender discrimination at a time when women were rarely serving as lawyers. She also fought cancer with rigor, rarely missing any days in court."
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz also weighed in saying, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a crusader, a fierce fighter for women’s rights, and a firm believer in justice for all. As the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a jurist of extraordinary talent. She approached every case — no matter the complexity — with compassion, intelligence, and wisdom."
Congressman John Larson said, "The nation is in mourning tonight as we learn of the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg paved the way for millions of women and Americans who have faced discrimination and inequality. She never stopped fighting for equal rights for all. She will be remembered for her unparalleled courage, determination, and legal mind. She changed our nation for the better.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said in her statement, "She lived a uniquely-American life, as a champion for women, a teacher and a resolute justice who flourished in the face of adversity. I respected her ambition, dedication, and intellect. She forced everyone to see beyond stereotypes and live out their full potential.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “Today, the world lost a force of nature, a firebrand. I am devastated by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Our country will never be the same. Our world has lost a giant."
Senator Richard Blumenthal tweeted earlier tonight, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. The world is a different place because of her. More than the laws she forged are the lives she touched. She will always be an American icon—breaking barriers w/courage & conviction, & letting nothing stop her from the classroom to the courtroom."
Congressman Joe Courtney said in a statement, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life was about shattering barriers for women, and all Americans who experience discrimination,” said Congressman Courtney. “She had an exquisite legal mind, and clarity of thought and word that she used powerfully to change this country for the better.”
