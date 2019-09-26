(WFSB) – New details are emerging on Capitol Hill over impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The acting Director of National Intelligence is answering questions about a whistleblower complaint.
President Trump is being investigated for seeking help from a foreign government to undermine the campaign of Democratic front runner Joe Biden.
Former president Bill Clinton was impeached, but remained in office. Richard Nixon was facing impeachment, but resigned.
As for President Trump, the investigation could go on for weeks, even months.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no one is above the law, and said the House would start a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
On Thursday, the acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire told lawmakers he initially withheld the whistleblower complaint from Congress because many allegations in it were based on conversations President Trump had with a foreign leader.
All of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation support this action. Congressman Jim Himes is on the House Intelligence Committee.
The report released to the public on Thursday is from an unknown government employee. It alleges President Trump used his power of office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election.
In part based on a phone call with Ukraine’s leader where Trump urged him to investigate Joe Biden and Biden’s son.
Some are comparing what is happening now to the impeachment proceedings against Nixon.
Former Governor Lowell Weicker served three terns as U.S. Senator and was on the Senate Watergate Committee investigating Nixon. He gained national attention when he became the first Republican senator to call for Nixon’s resignation.
Impeachment proceedings against Nixon started in April 1974 and by August, Nixon announced his resignation.
Senator Richard Blumenthal was an intern during the Nixon White House, but had left before the impeachment proceedings started.
While Democrats control the House, Republicans dominate the Senate and most doubt the Senate will vote to impeach.
“My hope is that Republicans will be judges by history as complicit with Donald Trump in this criminality and cover up if they fail to participate in a just proceeding,” Blumenthal said.
During the Nixon scandal, Republicans stayed faithful until almost the very end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.