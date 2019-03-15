BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is directing that the state flag be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a state representative who died.
Democratic State Representative Ezequiel Santiago, who represented Bridgeport, passed away Thursday night.
It is unclear at this time what caused his death.
“We were terribly saddened to learn this morning of the sudden passing of Representative Ezequiel Santiago, a man who truly loved public service and his hometown of Bridgeport,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement. “The State of Connecticut has lost an outstanding advocate, and our hearts are broken today as we mourn his loss. He was a devoted father, fighter for his community, and a dedicated public servant. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and constituents at this difficult time.”
A statement was also released on behalf of House Speaker Joe Arewimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, saying "We are stunned and saddened at the loss of our friend and colleague. Ezequiel Santiago was a giant of our Caucus and the entire Legislature. His commitment to the people of Bridgeport was legendary. As a member of the House Democrats’ leadership team, Ezequiel was universally respected for his knowledge of the issues and his quiet, even-handed leadership of the Banks Committee. Community defined Ezequiel Santiago. He believed that together, we could be better. He was a leader in the state’s Latino community who brought people together, no matter how tough or controversial the issue. Please keep Ezequiel's constituents, family and friends in your thoughts. He touched a lot of lives and made Connecticut a better place. Our hearts are broken. We will miss his strong, quiet leadership. We will miss his friendship."
(1) comment
I wont be flying any flags at half staff. Guess why.
