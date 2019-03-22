(WFSB/AP) -- Local lawmakers are weighing in after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report on the Russia probe Friday afternoon.
Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia investigation that has cast a dark shadow over President Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president's closest associates.
The comprehensive report, still confidential, marks the end of Mueller's probe but sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump's attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal issued a statement saying “Now that the Special Counsel’s report has been delivered to the Attorney General, the imperative for transparency and full disclosure is immediate and urgent. The public has a right to know all of the findings and evidence that resulted from this investigation. The public interest is paramount in disclosing not only conclusions, but the facts that led to them. There is no excuse for concealing any part of this report along with its findings and evidence – it would be tantamount to a cover-up.”
Congressman Joe Courtney also released a statement, saying “The country needs full and complete transparency on alleged interference in our elections, and I once again call for the report to be made public in its entirety. Just last week, the House of Representatives voted in overwhelming bipartisan fashion to pass a resolution by a vote of 420-0 that expressed this same sentiment – that the report should be made available to Congress and to the public once completed. The report is now completed. The Department of Justice needs to fulfill its duty to the American people and make public the findings of the Mueller Investigation.”
In a statement, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said “With Special Counsel Mueller's investigation now complete, it should be immediately released in full to the public. After years of investigation, the American people deserve to know the Special Counsel’s findings with regard to Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election, as well as any other interference or efforts at a cover-up. The integrity of our democracy is at stake.”
