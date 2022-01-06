CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Some local leaders and residents say the current masking policy throughout Connecticut is confusing and dangerous,
As COVID cases continue to rise, some residents and local officials are calling for a statewide mask mandate.
Val Cina of West Hartford said, “it’s very important for you to wear masks. If you don’t want to protect yourself. Protect others. This is a must.”
Governor Lamont has repeatedly stated that he has no plan to issue another statewide masking policy, instead leaving it up to towns and cities, and individual businesses to decide.
Now several towns are calling for the governor to act.
Mayor of East Hartford Mike Walsh said, “something statewide which is what several east of the river towns have called for and it really make sense to us. And east Hartford has stopped short of a masking mandate because we don’t want to add to the confusion”
Walsh says that already most residents are following masking protocols but is calling for a more unified guidance.
Physicians from Yale New Haven Health add that masks are one of the key tools to lower increasing COVID cases.
Dr. Mark Siegel is a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician at Yale New Haven Health.
He said, “I think when the governor says he doesn’t want to institute mandates people hear masks are not important and nothing can be further from the truth… I think that if we can’t rely on the governor of our state to do what needs to be done we need to mobilize other forces to make it happen”
