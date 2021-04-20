(WFSB) – As the news of Derek Chauvin made its way across the state on Tuesday, local activists, state leaders, and community members spoke out.
People say this is the verdict they have been praying and hoping for, for almost a year now, and that this is an important step forward.
“When guilty on all three counts happened, it’s like oh my goodness. Justice. Justice has been served,” said Mayor Suzette Debeatham-Brown, Bloomfield.
As the guilty verdict was read on Tuesday, celebrations took place around the state. Some chanted in crowds while others sat quietly to reflect.
Max Young drew a picture and brought flower petals to the Black Lives Matter mural in Bloomfield.
“Fallen flowers I think are just as beautiful even in death as in life and I think that kind of speaks to George Floyd, his image, he is still who he is. He is a beautiful person and a beautiful soul, and he should be celebrated,” Young said.
Many released statements after hearing the news.
“The system worked that one time, but many other times it has not,” said Cornell Lewis, local activist.
“The hope is that we take this and really use it as our starting point, that we don’t just brush this off as a one off,” Debeatham-Brown said.
Local activist Cornell Lewis said he’s now working with other groups to organize a rally on Wednesday.
