HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As authorities in Atlanta are looking into whether three deadly shootings at massage parlors Tuesday evening were racially motivated or not, local leaders are condemning hate crimes against Asian Americans.
Six of the eight people who were shot dead were of Asian descent, sparking many to believe it was a hate crime.
The suspect accused in the shootings told police his act wasn’t racially motived, and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”
In response to these incidents, local leaders have released statements, condemning hate crimes against Asian Americans.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement saying “I condemn – in the strongest of terms – the recent violent acts of racism and hate committed against Asian Americans that we have seen across our country. Seeing these attacks in nearby New York reminds us all that hate and bigotry are symptoms of a virus that continues to permeate our society – racism. My administration, my family, and the residents of Connecticut will not stand for these acts or these attitudes. Just over a year ago, I made it a point to meet with our Asian brothers and sisters in West Hartford to show solidarity at an early point in the pandemic, making sure to send a message of love and partnership. Seeing these acts happen now disappoint and anger me. We all must do better, and I am calling on all elected officials to condemn these actions immediately.”
Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella said “The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, as well as the Connecticut Intelligence Center Unit and the Connecticut State Police are all monitoring the horrible events in the Atlanta region. As always, we watch national and international events to determine impact here in Connecticut. We are in constant communication with our federal, state, and local partners, as well as our community cultural partners. At this time, there are no known threats or confirmed hate incidents in Connecticut toward our Asian population.”
Democratic State Senator Saud Anwar also released a statement, saying these shootings come as there are continued reports of anti-Asian discrimination in the United States.
Anwar said Stop AAPI Hate reported 3,795 incidents of anti-Asian discrimination from March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021.
"While we wait for all the facts to become available, we are aware that threats have been made against Asian communities in Connecticut, and while law enforcement and legal proceedings are addressing some of them, it is important for us to recognize as a community that while we all have different backgrounds, we are all one as Americans," said Sen. Anwar. "An attack against one and hatred against one is hatred and attacks against everyone. My heart and prayers are with the victims and their families in Atlanta. We need to strengthen harmony in our society so there are no attacks against others or any community for any reason in our state."
