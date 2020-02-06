HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are back in Connecticut, responding to both the impeachment vote and President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Blumenthal said acquitting the president will come back to haunt Republicans.
“This vote will haunt them for the rest of their lives and afterward,” Blumenthal said on Thursday.
He said voters will not be kind to his Republican colleagues for voting against removing Trump from office.
All but one Senate Republican voted to acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment Wednesday.
“No real acquittal because this supposed trial was a sham,” Blumenthal said.
However, political science experts say it's not clear, as there’s never been a president run for re-election after being impeached by the House.
“Historically, we don't really have any example of a president who was impeached in his first term in office after being elected,” said Professor Scott McLean, head of the Political Science Dept. at Quinnipiac University.
He said the acquittal will likely fire up Democrats already opposed to Trump.
“It will give Democrats an opportunity to rally around whoever their nominee is,” McLean said.
However, Trump is also likely to use it with his base.
“It will also rally President Trump's base who are convinced the impeachment was a hoax, a witch hunt,” McLean said.
The night before the Senate vote, tensions were high between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union address. Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand before his speech. When it was over, she tore up her copy of the speech.
“Leader Pelosi ripped up the president's speech, but the president shredded the constitution,” Blumenthal said.
He added it was a protest against Trump’s conduct in office.
However, David Yalof, head of the UConn Political Science Dept., said this too will only drive partisanship.
“There are very few swing voters/independents, people who haven't really come to a conclusion who might look at that and blame one person or the other,” Yalof said.
He said this could also hurt Democrats in conservative states, like Senator Doug Jones.
"That's going to be something that makes it hard for him when he goes back home," Yalof said.
