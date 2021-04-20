(WFSB) - Leaders and lawmakers across the state are reacting after a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges he faced in George Floyd's death.
Governor Ned Lamont released a video statement on Twitter following the verdict saying, “Almost a year ago, George Floyd died in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, and we just heard the verdict now from a jury of his peers that he was murdered by that police officer. That verdict does not bring any comfort or sense of justice for the Floyd family or to any of us and we’re shocked that this can happen over and over again in a country dedicated to a proposition that all men are created equal with liberty and justice for all. And tomorrow, we wake up and know that we have to do better and love one another.”
My comments tonight on the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gHxpIHKHzd— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 20, 2021
Senator Chris Murphy posted on Twitter, "Justice has been served. The jury believed what they saw plainly with their eyes. But it should not have come to this. America must change now. We must make the decision to respect the lives of people of color. And do so in deeds, not just with words and lawn signs."
Justice has been served. The jury believed what they saw plainly with their eyes. But it should not have come to this. America must change now. We must make the decision to respect the lives of people of color. And do so in deeds, not just with words and lawn signs.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 20, 2021
Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “True justice would be George Floyd alive today, but this guilty verdict provides emphatic, necessary accountability. No verdict in a single case can eliminate racism or correct the injustice that continues to afflict our country. There is so much more work to do.”
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes released the following statement after the verdict, "Today’s verdict has released a flurry of emotions and a collective sigh. While there is much work to be done and so many conversations to be had, I reserve today for prayer. Today is a day for solemn prayer for healing for the Floyd family, the Black community, the people of Minnesota, the jury, members of the court and law enforcement. Today justice was articulated through accountability. Today is a moment of reflection for our entire country – tomorrow we resume the work and recommit ourselves towards building a more just nation."
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement, “This trial may have given us accountability, but that is not the same thing as justice. There is no justice for George Floyd, who was murdered. There is no justice for his family, who lost George and the lives they used to know. There is no justice for the people of Minnesota and all across this nation, who must bear this pain and trauma. There is only the hard work ahead, to overcome the hate and racism that sentences families and entire communities to grief, tragedy and unending loss."
Representative John Larson released this statement after the verdict, “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now must become law. The verdict returned by the jury was unanimous, as is the concern of the American people that Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, and many other Black Americans who have been wrongly murdered deserve justice. Only nine days ago, Duante Wright, was also wrongfully killed. Today’s unanimous decision provides hope, but Congress needs to take action. We need to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “A jury has rightfully found Derek Chauvin responsible for the murder of George Floyd. No ruling from a jury can bring back George Floyd, but I hope that a weight has been lifted for his family. I continue to pray for them as they grieve. This verdict cannot be the end of this story. Since testimony in Derek Chauvin’s trial began on March 29, an average of more than three people a day have died at the hands of law enforcement in the United States, with Black and Latino people representing more than half of them. Our nation faces systematic and structural racial inequity, and we must make change. As a first step, the House has passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Our communities deserve Senate action on this important accountability measure. And they deserve a continued, relentless focus on creating a society where every person – regardless of the color of their skin – is able to contribute and succeed.”
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement saying, “George Floyd should be alive today, and while nothing can undo the grave injustice of his murder, I join our community and millions of Americans in hoping that today’s decision brings his family and friends some solace, knowing that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for his crime,” said Mayor Bronin. “Those of us in elected office must continue to stay committed to the work of strengthening relationships of trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and that work is as urgent and important as ever.”
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released the following statement, "We all will remember Monday, May 25, 2020. That day and those that followed have fundamentally driven the national call for addressing racism, police brutality, inequality, and the pitfalls of our criminal justice system and how we can make efforts to fix them. On May 25th of last year, the nation could not breathe. The knee of Derek Chauvin suffocated George Floyd with the weight of hundreds of years of racism and hatred. A weight manifested that further embodied white supremacy and exemplified the issues that are still unresolved from a half-century ago during the Civil Rights Movement. Let’s face it: the country is divided, and these incidents have been happening all along. It is just now that we are documenting them with our cell phones, calling them out in our everyday lives, and standing up for equality in America, and fighting back against hate. And today’s news means that we have one slight semblance of justice within this journey for equality in America. I commend the jury for their commitment during these many days of revisiting a painful moment in recent history. We all remember where we were when George Floyd was murdered, and we all will remember when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice. Savor this moment, ready yourself, because we still must keep fighting. Still, some law enforcement members perpetrate these very violent acts against Latinx, Brown, and Black individuals. Adam Toledo, Duante Wright, Breonna Taylor… Say their names. Though we are not perfect, the New Haven Police Department continues to improve in its work on police reform and community relations. We are working hard to ensure accountability on officers and re-envision policing through the efforts of our Police Commission which is comprised of both community representatives and experts in policing reform, by creating a Crisis Response team for incidents that would benefit from a social service response rather than a police response, and by implementing more robust de-escalation training, and recognizing that officer training does not end when you graduate the academy. Most importantly, we recognize that safety means ensuring our community has the resources to thrive. I am committed to improving what I do have authority over here in New Haven. It is my deep hope that we can all come together to heal as a community and find ways to undo racism together. I am reminded now more than ever to keep fighting, keep calling out injustices in our community, and work together to make it happen. We will strive to set the tone for other communities struggling with racism, police brutality, and the exacerbation of the pandemic."
