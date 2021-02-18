WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and local leaders are pushing for the passage for a COVID-19 financial rescue plan.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary, Wolcott Mayor Tom Dunn and others to call for the swift passage of the American Rescue Plan by Congress.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday at Waterbury City Hall.
Blumenthal said the plan would provide critical funding to cities and towns struggling as a result of the pandemic.
As a result of response efforts to the pandemic, cities and towns across the state have faced additional financial strain leading to the possibility of significant budget cuts and layoffs, according to Blumenthal.
