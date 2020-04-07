LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – One business which saw the pandemic impact early on was limousine services.
Traditionally, one of the busiest months for Joshua’s Limousine of Ledyard is now down 98 percent.
Joshua’s Limousine has been in business for 25 years. Owner Gary McKeon says right now he only has four employees on staff, everyone else has been laid off.
The fleet of limos sits idle while McKeon sits in the dispatch center, turning previously planned trips into purple blank spaces to represent the COVID-19 impact.
“We’re probably going to be down $308,000 this month alone,” McKeon said.
McKeon saw the impact coming back in late December with just a 2.5 percent drop in business. In February, he was down 14 percent, by March is was 63 percent and April has seen a 98 percent drop.
“It’s really disheartening. Three weeks ago, we had to let the entire office staff go,” McKeon said.
At one time, Joshua Limousine had 63 employees. As of Tuesday, there were four.
“Supposedly, just starting to get into the prom season, we would have averaged over the next six weeks probably 65 to 70 runs a day,” McKeon said.
The weddings have been pushed to the fall or even next year. The airport trips and shuttling stars to and from the casinos is no longer happening.
McKeon says even right now when a limo goes out, it is sanitized and when it comes back it will sit for about 72 hours. The next car that goes out is already sanitized.
“We’re looking to restructure and rebuild the company when we’re ready to come out of this and the phone starts ringing,” McKeon said.
McKeon has already been on the phone and computer with the Small Business Administration applying for loans as well as other federal and state programs his business is eligible for.
“The SBA is giving you a loan, okay. The key word is loan. You know nothing is for free and eventually, even though I’m paying my bills with that, we’re going to have to pay that back,” McKeon said.
McKeon remains optimistic and he knows everyone is in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.