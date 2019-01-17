WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the federal shutdown drags on, a Connecticut company is offering work for those who’ve been furloughed.
Since starting its business with one car back in the 1950s, Hy’s Limousine Worldwide Transportation has grown to a fleet of roughly 150 vehicles and 3 locations in the state.
For those who’ve been impacted by the shutdown, the company says it has part time positions, in all departments.
“It’s pretty frustrating and I think most people feel helpless, there’s not really much you can do about it, it’s out of our hands,” said Matt Levine.
That’s when Matt Levine, the Vice President of Hy’s Limousine Worldwide Transportation, got to thinking.
“You see on the news where restaurants are opening up for different meals, offering things up and we just kind of thought, hey what can we do,” Levine said.
So, the limo company, which is headquartered out of West Haven, and also has fleets in New Britain and Greenwich, decided to let furloughed federal employees here in Connecticut know that if they need to make some money they have jobs available.
“It fits into our daily operations. We always have part time jobs available, have a rolling hiring process. Part time jobs, driving, working in the garage, working anywhere in the office, reservations, dispatch, accounting,” said Levine.
While it will be up to those in Washington to end this shutdown, Levine says, in the meantime, they’ll just try to do what they can.
“If we can help one person, then fantastic,” Levine said.
Anyone who’s interested can stop by one of the offices or inquire online.
To apply online, click here.
The locations for Hy’s Limousine are:
- 480 Island Lane West Haven, CT 06516 (203)-934-6331
- 980 Stanley Street New Britain, CT 06051 (860)-229-0652
- 132 E. Putnam Avenue Cos Cob, CT 06807 (203)-254-8664
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.