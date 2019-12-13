NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “the ornaments of a house are the friends that frequent it.”
For the town of East Lyme, Pat and Jack Lewis were the ornaments of Niantic, and they also sold them at their store for over four decades.
In 1967, two young couples decided to go into business and open up The Silver Skate Christmas Shop right at the corner of Black Point Road and Main Street in the village of Niantic.
It was a venture inspired after a trip to the Pink Sleigh in Westbrook.
“We looked around and we found this old, dilapidated building; somehow we had courage and we rented it,” said Pat Lewis. “When the four of us originally went to the bank to borrow money, they would loan any money because it would never succeed.”
The old building turned into the cornerstone of Christmas on the CT shoreline for 41 years.
“I think it was because we cared. We spoke to everyone, half of them we knew by name,” Pat Lewis said.
After buying out their partners in 1985, Pat and Jack continued to attract customers and artists from around the world, and then in 2007, the Lewis' decided it was time to hang up their skates.
Since then, the building has housed a dog store, and served as a homecare residence.
“And then along came Josh, and he rented it for an antique store,” Pat said.
“I started selling baseball cards in my grandmother's store when I was 9 years old,” said Josh Haderski, whose grandmother owned "Tis The Season," which was a seasonal gift shop.
“Every Christmas, they would close at 8 and we would close at 9, and through the door would come Josh and his grandmother,” Pat said.
“Coming in here with my grandmother and buying ornaments was Christmas. That was a start to the season,” Haderski said.
In April, the location he once frequented as a kid was about to become the home of the 25-year-old's second business -- Past and Present Antiques on the Corner.
Then, Pat had stopped in over the summer mentioning she had a bunch of Christmas inventory from The Silver Skate Christmas Shop.
She asked Josh if he had thought about having a Christmas market in the back of his shop.
“Two weeks later he called me up and he said, 'you know what Pat, I'm thinking, if it's alright with you, can we recreate The Silver Skate’?” Pat said.
So that’s what they did, and folks across town were pleasantly surprised.
Haderski has managed to put his personal touch on things, while still highlighting the spirit of what the Lewis' brought to the community for years.
“I called on Pat a couple times to get advice. Obviously, she knows better than anybody how to do this,” he said.
“He didn't want to let anybody down. He just hoped that he wouldn't disappoint anyone, and trust me, he hasn't,” Pat said.
One of the things many shoppers may remember about the Silver Skate is this train. Josh Haderski said he was excited to bring it back.
Customers will have The Silver Skate Pop-up store through the end of December.
“Then we're going to start planning the Silver Skate 2020 shortly thereafter, I’m sure,” Haderski said.
