MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – This week is a global milestone as it’s the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
While thousands of engineers and others made the dream a reality, Channel 3 sat down with one retired project manager who fondly recalls that moment in time.
“It was a very challenging and exciting period of my career. I was very gratified at the outcome,” said Cal Beggs.
Cal Beggs, 93, remembers spending seven of his 39 years at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks working on the lunar project, specifically the backpack life support system that attached to the space suits.
“Which enabled them to leave the pressurized vehicle and go out on the lunar surface. It provided all the needs the human body requires to survive,” Beggs said.
Beggs was in the control room on the morning of the launch, confident all systems they worked on “were a go.”
“Somewhat anxious, although, not overly because we had tested that equipment and were very confident that it was going to work right,” Begg said.
Beggs has signed pictures from the astronauts he worked with. He paused to share their cool demeanor while under pressure.
“These guys were all test pilots. Pretty cool customers. I think their general attitude in my observation was there’s nothing we can’t solve when the occasion requires,” Beggs said.
Landing that lunar space module was a flash in time. Beggs said he will always be proud to be a part of that moment 50 years ago.
“The wonder of seeing that first astronaut go on the lunar surface and realizing I had an instrumental part in making it possible,” Beggs said.
