WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Like many industries, employers in manufacturing have been struggling to get their workforce properly staffed, so some got together today to meet potential applicants.
Even after unemployment benefits ended last week, the hiring struggle continues for many manufacturers.
To help out, the MASC Training Center in Waterbury is hosting one of three job fairs in western Connecticut to get those openings filled.
Nearly a dozen manufacturers were at the fair at MASC, all of them putting their needs on display, with applications ready to be filled out.
The demand for American Electro Products' work hasn't waned.
In Waterbury, they do metal plating for electronics. They also work in plastics. One thing of theirs you've probably seen are the Bic lighter displays.
Recently, it's been done on the backs of overworked employees. Right now, they're trying to fill twenty-eight spots in a number of departments, ranging from entry-level to experienced.
"If we could fill even half of those, we would open up more, but we've tried everything from reaching out to the high schools, signs outside, and events like this, just struggling to fill those positions," Bob Ronalter, director of quality and process engineering for American Electro Products, tells us.
American Electro Products represents some of the thousands of manufacturing job openings in the state.
On Wednesday, several employers got together at three job fairs to meet and, hopefully, hire applicants.
Rich Dupont, chairman of the Waterbury Regional Chamber, was one of the people who organized this through a next-gen sector partnership.
It also included the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board.
Aside filling jobs, the goal of this is to remind people there are training programs, like what's offered at the MASC training center.
"We just simply do not have enough of a skill sets that we need to fill the thousands of jobs we have open across the state in manufacturing right now," said Dupont.
But enrollment at MASC already has been on the rise for its four programs, many looking for new jobs because of the pandemic.
"We've seen a constant stream of people coming in trying to get either their skills up or just get skills in general, because they're actually coming in from a hospitality position or position that's seen great downturn due to COVID," Cyndi Zoldy, the school director for MASC, added.
If you missed Wednesday's hiring fairs, there are more planned for down the road.
Information on how to stay up-to-date with that can be found here or by visiting the Waterbury Regional Chamber's website.
