NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- As we all get ready for the holiday season, we want to take a little time to have "Brunch with Babs.”
Babs has become a star on TikTok and Instagram, offering tips, tricks, and Thanksgiving secrets you may not have learned.
Babs Costello, from New Canaan, is a mom and grandmother who started sharing recipes, advice, and hacks on social media during the pandemic.
She quickly gained more than a million followers on TikTok, and almost half a million followers on Instagram, including Drew Barrymore and a lot of folks from Channel 3.
She said up until April of 2020, she wasn’t on social media at all, until her daughter Liz convinced her to make a video.
“She coerced me to try a simple recipe that’s been in the family, it’s like an original one sheet meal,” Babs said.
She said that one video got a lot of positive feedback.
“And at that time I think people were looking for a connection, right, especially with maybe an older person because they were missing their parents or missing their grandparents,” she explained.
Babs says her new followers look to her for motherly advice, and she's embracing it. Especially heading into the holiday season.
Another Babs hack is if people offer to bring something, take them up on it.
And really get organized; she says old sheet pans can be a good tool.
But she said if time is an issue, or baking isn't your thing, don't feel obligated to do everything from scratch.
“Do you have to tell people that you bought it? No! You take it out of the little cardboard thing, and you put it on your plate, and when somebody asks for the recipe say it's a family secret,” she said.
Another Babs hack is she was a teacher for years, and she still has the heart of a teacher.
“I started out with just the cooking and now it’s kind of motherly advice and the hacks and all of that, and so people will say I’ve learned so much from you,” she said.
And there's still a lot to learn.
