HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The opioid crisis is devastating local communities.
There is a major push to create more awareness and get people to treatment.
Lawmakers are considering one bill initiated by a mother who lost her son.
This year, lawmakers are expected to vote on a number of bills to help save lives and prevent addiction.
A Guilford mother feels this may have saved her son.
“Freshman year, he was in the locker room right before his first game. He was a starting center and an upper classman tossed him a little white pill and said, ‘here take this,’” said Sue Kruczek.
Five years after her son Nick died from an overdose, Sue Kruczek has not given up the fight to save others.
Nick was a star hockey player, his life ended at 20.
"Apparently he never skated a game sober,” said Sue.
Nick was able to graduate, then started college at Southern Connecticut State University, but was struggling with addiction.
“He was visiting a friend at Yale, overdosed, revived and was able to get up walk out. We had no idea any of this was going on and he died that night,” Sue said.
Sue worked with lawmakers on a bill to require those who overdose to be taken to a hospital and held up to 72 hours. Families would also be contacted.
"There isn't a single person in the state who hasn't a loved one, friend, colleague, or co-worker who hasn't been impacted by opioid use,” said Renee Coleman Mitchell, CT Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health is launching a new social media campaign.
There will be an app with information about addiction and where to get help.
Opioid deaths are alarming. Nationally in 2017, there were 70,000 overdoses.
Last year In Connecticut, there were nearly 1,000 who people lost their lives from overdoses.
"We have to do more in Connecticut. Let’s be blunt about this, CT was ground zero in opioid epidemic. A lot of this stuff was designed here,” Governor Ned Lamont.
If people get to the hospital, the road to recovery can start sooner.
"I am sure he is the force behind this. What else do you do, you love your children right,” said Sue.
One of the problems in CT is the lack of beds.
State agencies often say they are needed.
