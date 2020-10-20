LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A little boy from Lyme is recovering in the hospital after suffering burns on more than 25 percent of his body.
Eight-year-old Jackson is on a ventilator at Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston.
This coming Friday, Oct. 23, is Jackson’s 9th birthday.
As a way to cheer him up, his mom has put out a call for birthday cards.
Anyone looking to send a card can do so here:
Jackson Durant c/o Shriners Pediatric Specialty Care, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
