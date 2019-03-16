WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – The impact of the tragedy in New Zealand is being felt in Connecticut. Many worshipers say they’ll have to rebuild their sense of peace.
Muslims at the Islamic Center in Windsor are showing strength through prayer following the ideology clash at the city of Christchurch in New Zealand.
Members at the Islamic Center say they have been targeted for their religious beliefs from childhood to adulthood. Many have been bullied, women have been publicly harassed, accosted, and threatened for wearing a hijab.
“Our religion never teaches to be violent, never teaches to attack anybody. It’s a peaceful religion,” said Anis Shaikh.
Additional safety measures are in place at the Islamic Center. The surveillance camera systems are being closely monitored.
Leaders at the center say even though the tragedy in New Zealand happened thousands of miles away, they will have to be extra vigilant over the next few months until they regain a bit of peace.
