BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- A mother from Bolton is facing charges after at least 20 teenagers were at a party in her house where alcohol and marijuana were present.
Police arrested 52-year-old Alison Romkey and charged her with nine counts of permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.
She's also a member of the Bolton Board of Education.
According to an arrest warrant, the party was held in October, the same night as a school dance.
That night, police pulled over a teenager who was reportedly speeding.
During the traffic stop, police said they found marijuana and alcohol. The teen told police he was on his way to a school dance after party at a home on Shoddy Mill Road, the warrant said.
When officers responded to the home, they found about 20 teenagers in the basement and numerous bottles of alcohol.
Several teenagers admitted to police that they had been drinking alcohol. Some also turned over marijuana that had been in their possession.
Among the bottles of alcohol, police seized 8 plastic baggies totaling 39.5 grams of marijuana, two glass bowl smoking devices with residue, and 14 vape smoking devices.
On Tuesday, Romkey was released on a $2,500 bond and is due back in court Dec. 4.
Read the full arrest warrant here.
