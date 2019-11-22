(WFSB) -- A startling trend recently shared by the Centers for Disease Control shows the number of teens committing suicide has surpassed the teen murder rate.
In Connecticut, a local mother is using her own experience as a way to help others.
At just 19, Ann Daigle’s son died by suicide while away at college in 2011.
“When he died it was a complete shock to all of us here in our community,” she said about her son Brian.
It was then she also learned her son was part of a trend, showing suicides among people ages 10 to 24 jumped by more than 50 percent.
“I wish I had known then what I know now. Maybe I would have treated him very differently,” Daigle said.
A recent CDC report shows the suicide rate for that age group was relatively steady from 2000 through 2007.
However, since 2007, that rate has been on the rise. The growth has been even faster since 2013.
This trend also shows that since 2011, the suicide rate has been higher than the homicide rate for the age group.
This decade, only accidentally injuries have caused more deaths.
Connecticut has seen a less dramatic increase. According to the Office of Medical Examiners during that same time period, it went from 31 suicides annually 39.
Experts can’t explain this dramatic increase, but they say it is a warning for parents.
“Sometimes what we think might be typically teenage blues might be something more,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, the assistant director of Psychology at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living.
She said parents should be on the lookout for changes in behavior, and if you have concerns, the best way to approach someone is to ask.
Saunders says be direct, including using words like suicide in the conversation.
“Ask our kids what’s going on, they don’t always want to tell us, but we certainly want to be an open conduit,” Saunders said.
Daigle has been trying to change stigmas and encourage teens to be open.
For the last five years, she’s run the Brian Daigle Foundation. Part of the foundation’s mission is suicide prevention. It’s ‘Lax to Live’ event uses high school lacrosse as a way to teach students about mental health.
“That starts a conversation, what is this all about, oh it's about suicide prevention,” Daigle said.
For anyone worried about a loved one, call 1-800-SUICIDE, 1-800-273-TALK, or even 2-1-1.
For more on the suicide hotlines, click here.
To see more about the Brian Daigle Foundation, click here. The Foundation is having its 6th annual Niantic Jingle Bell 5k on Dec. 14, which is its biggest fundraiser.
