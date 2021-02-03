(WFSB) – What’s your game plan for Sunday’s big game?
Will you be getting together with people to watch the game or will you be heeding the advice of health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci?
Many say they will be skipping the get togethers this year, saying it’s not safe due to the pandemic.
Whether you’re watching the game Sunday night or not, health experts advise against get-togethers with non-family cohorts. They say it could become a super spreader.
On Wednesday, Dr. Fauci said, “just lay low and cool it.”
If you do plan on attending an event, there are several precautions to take:
Wear a mask and bring a backup
Stay six feet apart from other people
Wash your hands
“If you follow the recommendations and keep the common sense first, we feel in that way you won’t get sacked by COVID-19,” said Linda Colangelo, Northeast Health District.
Many are saying they are either staying home or having a small gathering with immediate family members.
“Super Bowl Sunday, I am sitting home by myself with my wife. We’ll watch the game, we will not see any of my neighbors. Hi guys, I love you, but you know the deal,” said Joe Ackerman of Woodstock.
The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.
