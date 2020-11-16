NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Everyone is operating under new rules during the coronavirus pandemic, but for one unique non-profit in Norwich, they’re still rolling along, but without its annual holiday giveaway.
There are dozens of motorized refurbished chairs at AZ Pawn Gift of Mobility, some with the value of a used car.
Thanks to the Gift of Mobility, even during the pandemic, they’ve been able to deliver and get them rolling.
90-year-old Navy veteran Tony Morascini got a new chair on Monday, courtesy of AZ Pawn’s Gift of Mobility.
“It’s kind of like on a first come first serve basis and you know it has to be distanced. People have to keep their distance,” said Phil Pavone, Founder of Gift of Mobility.
Every year for the past 12 years, the gift of mobility has been able to fill the ballroom of the Holiday Inn.
That is not able to happen this year because of the coronavirus and social distancing.
Many recipients like amputee Diane Ackley-Beaulieu of Voluntown can’t qualify through insurance for a chair, but on Monday she got a refurbished chair and a sense of freedom.
“It’s made her be able to go up to the store for herself, visit people on her own,” said Dave Beaulieu.
Theresa Munich of Bethel reached out to Channel 3 last month after the medical supplier who sold her a chair five years ago wouldn’t fix it.
So, Pavone delivered her a refurbished one.
Coronavirus or not, Pavone and his dedicated army of volunteers say they’re ready this year to help and delivery the chairs to people who need it.
If you want to learn more or even donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.