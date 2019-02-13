GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday is Valentine's Day, and roses are always a favorite gift.
But what if buying roses also meant helping a great cause?
We are talking about autism. It is on the rise, and there is a non-profit store here in Connecticut that will send roses to your loved one, while benefiting those with autism.
“It also shows me that I’m not alone in the autistic world,” said Steve Barrows.
Steve Barrows of Branford is autistic and works at a florist in Guilford called Roses for Autism.
They grow roses there and provide career training and internships for people with disabilities.
“Individuals have the chance to work in all areas of our business. From our greenhouse, to our packing room, our retail store, even working on our website processing our internet orders,” said Michelle Ouimette of Roses for Autism.
Anthony Benoit is an intern there.
“I actually learned a lot about working and being out in the community a lot more than what you know and any other program would actually teach me,” said Benoit.
Jobs can be hard to come by for those with autism.
“Individuals with disabilities still have a very high unemployment rate as compared to the general population. Only about 20 percent of people with disabilities are employed right now and one of the biggest challenges is just having that opportunity to get work experience to learn those employability skills,” said Ouimette.
For more information on Roses for Autism, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.