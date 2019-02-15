HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A local nonprofit called Reset is growing entrepreneurship and innovation in Hartford.
The group just accepted 15 new companies into their accelerator program.
Tucked inside a converted warehouse in Hartford, you’ll find local entrepreneurs like Eliana Cardeno.
“This is Kiyomi Beauty,” said Cardeno.
From sheet masks to eye cream, her business focuses on Korean beauty and skincare items delivered to your door in a convenient bi-monthly subscription box.
“I was living in Korea and it started to learn more and more about Korean skincare products. I think it’s important to build a really good skincare routine and it doesn’t mean you have to break the bank to do it,” said Cardeno.
She’s just one of 15 entrepreneurs accepted into Reset’s accelerator program.
The managing director says Reset focuses on impact driven business.
“One core piece is an accelerator program which is a 4-month long intensive really try to help companies that are already operational figure out what they need to do to get to the next level,” said Sarah Bodley, Managing Director at Reset.
During the 4-month accelerator program, companies also compete for $20,000.
Back in 2016, Adam Lazar got first place with his product Asarasi.
“We extract the sugar out of the maple sap and what you have is a pure maple sap byproduct which is sugar free pure plant-based water,” said Lazar.
Now you can find Asarasi on store shelves across the country and he’s formed partnerships as far away as japan and Australia.
Lazar says Reset helped shape his businesses’ identity.
“There’s a community here that fosters innovation and it’s very rare to find that in other states,” said Lazar.
For information on Asarasi, click here.
As for Cardeno, she hopes Reset will help launch her business and social message on beauty.
“I wanted to create an affordable product for people to not only get products but learn and educate themselves to feel more confident,” Cardeno said.
For more information on Reset, click here.
For information on Kiyomi Beauty, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.