MONROE, CT (WFSB) – As the plea for protective equipment grows louder, more members of the public are stepping up to help.
A group from southern Connecticut has shifted operations to help make masks for medical staff.
Jeanne Malgioglio is extra busy these days. She’s the found of Binky Patrol Southern Connecticut.
It’s an organization that makes comfort blankets for children who are critically ill or traumatized.
“The kids, they love the blankets. They love to cuddle in the blanket, they love the comfort of the blanket,” Malgioglio said.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some events like blankets were going to be sent to got canceled.
As supplies of critical protective equipment started to dwindle, Malgioglio and her friends began receiving urgent requests for help.
“We saw all the need, all the nurses asking, ‘can you guys make masks, we need masks, we don’t have enough,’” Malgiolgio said.
So now, the non-profit is sewing masks for those working closely with COVID-19 patients.
In the last week, they’ve already sewn together about 400 masks. The masks go directly to hospitals or medical centers in Connecticut, as well as New York.
Members of the community are also stepping in to help.
“We have people donating money, we have people donating supplies, so the community has helped us so much to get this going,” Malgioglio said.
Malgioglio, who’s a teacher and Monroe resident, says it’s important for the public to come together and make sure those who are taking care of us are taken care of.
“We just wanted to help the nurses because they’re the ones we always give the blankets to and they’re so excited to give them to the kids and I’m like well, now the nurses need the help, so let’s help them so they can help others,” Malgioglio said.
If you’re interested in donating supplies like fabric of elastic to Binky Patrol, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.