HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Black History Month celebrates the pioneers who shattered glass ceilings for others.
Channel 3 is highlighting someone in Connecticut who’s helping the next generation reach their potential.
Music and dance are interwoven into the culture of Black people, and Terry Starks of Hartford understands how they have defined and shaped people.
“When we dance or listen to music or play music, it does something. It soothes the mind,” said Starks, co-creator of Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp.
So, she tapped into those elements to keep her streets safe from violence while uplifting children along the way.
The Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp. is a non-profit with the mission to use sound, movement and artistry for personal development, while exposing kids to opportunities.
Starks runs it with her husband Duffy.
Since 2013 they have given hundreds of young people a space of their own where they receive support and guidance on life.
While it also gives them a creative outlet, Starks believes it chips away from the violence seen in Hartford’s north end neighborhood.
It’s the number one concern from neighborhoods based on a survey she conducted.
“They thought that the community wasn’t safe because the kids didn’t have much to do,” Starks said.
The nurturing side of the mom of 13 kicked in. To get these kids to see their future, she looked to the past.
“Drumming and dancing is a part of our culture,” Starks said.
Historians say the tradition began during America’s earlier conflicts, including the Revolutionary War.
Then, Blacks were prohibited from carrying weapons, but not instruments.
Later, marching bands and drumlines formed, becoming a vessel for civil disobedience during the Jim Crow South.
What started as a racial barrier has now exploded to a symbolism of Black pride as seen in the Honda Battle of the Bands.
The exhibition supports and celebrates marching bands of historically Black colleges and universities.
Hartford’s Proud has seen the spectacle live pre-COVID.
When you watch the kids perform, you can see they’re emulating the bands. Yet, offstage they’re shy, as Channel 3 saw during a visit.
“I’ll perform with the drums, but I just don’t like talking,” said Nevaehn Stevens.
The group receives some financial support from corporate sponsors, but mostly Starks foots the expenses.
“Being African American in an underserved community, it can be discouraging when you’re thinking about pursuing your future. What can you achieve,” asked Alexis Hicks.
By learning skills like team building and confidence while in Hartford’s Proud, the UConn senior is studying pharmacy and will obtain her doctorate degree in May.
Starks uses drumming and drilling to reach these kids until she can teach them the way to go.
“It’s priceless to see,” Starks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.