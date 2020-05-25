DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A New Fairfield woman is on a mission to help healthcare heroes.
As a nurse herself, Danielle Niesz started ICU Angels as a way to support nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Her sister Andrea is a registered nurse who works overnights at Danbury Hospital’s ICU.
“A friend of mine had given us 10 goodie bags with lotions and bath wash and stuff, just as an uplifting thing for her to take to her coworkers and I thought it was a great idea,” Niesz said.
That’s when Niesz started ICU Angels.
“I reached out to my New Fairfield community to ask if anyone would want to donate and the whole thing just exploded. We’ve had over 90 donations from different organizations, small businesses, locally, individuals. We’re able to give two goodie bags a week to the overnight shift in the ICU,” Niesz said.
She’s received dozens of beautiful donations including wooden hearts from Frankie’s Woodworking.
“We’ve had so many large, generous donations that we’ve been able to send goodie bags to the ER and different COVID units. We’ve been able to send treats to Labor and Delivery. The community has been what has kept this project going.
That’s not all Niesz is doing to help. She’s in the process of creating a 501 © (3).
“It’s called Halos in Healthcare and it’s a program that will connect healthcare workers on the frontline with mental health and personal care services. We have to be prepared, we have to have a safety net at the bottom rung waiting for them, to catch them,” Niesz said.
Niesz says they will be ready to do that for all healthcare workers.
“We’re ready and waiting with open arms for anyone that needs us,” Niesz said.
If you are interested in donating to ICU Angels, click here. For more information on Halos in Healthcare, click here. The GoFundMe for Halos in Healthcare can be found here.
