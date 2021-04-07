FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- More and more people are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.
However, there are questions and concerns from those who are undergoing fertility treatments, and whether or not they should get vaccinated.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
Sara Gorman, a nurse, is currently undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) at the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services.
“The journey has been long, but we’re in a very good place right now,” Gorman said.
She knew she wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the question was when.
“For me it was a tough call, only in terms of, do I want it now, or do I want it once I’m pregnant,” she said.
Dr. Claudio Benadiva is the medical director of the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services in Farmington, which offers a broad spectrum of fertility treatments.
“Anybody who is having difficulty getting pregnant, we will review their problems and offer them a solution,” Benadiva explained.
Benadiva said the COVID-19 vaccine is the top question on the minds of patients.
“Not only we’re recommending getting the vaccine, but everything we’re learning seems to be very reassuring,” Benadiva said.
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine says “As experts in reproductive health, we continue to recommend that the vaccine be available to pregnant individuals. We also assure patients that there is no evidence that the vaccine can lead to loss of fertility."
Gorman consulted with her physician, who advised her to get the vaccine while undergoing fertility treatments.
She got two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“So, emotionally it felt like this is the right decision if there’s even a chance that my baby could be born with COVID antibodies,” Gorman said.
She added that she feels at ease having been vaccinated and will continue to remain vigilant as her journey continues.
“It does make me feel better, God forbid if I were exposed to COVID at work, it’s peace of mind that I’m vaccinated,” she said.
The vaccine is recommended no matter what type of treatment the patient is receiving.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.