FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- As the country works to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, local nursing students are right in the thick of it, helping vaccinate frontline workers.
“The first one, I gave it to a neurosurgeon, and he was asking me all these questions about the vaccine,” said Nicole Blanco, a senior at Sacred Heart University.
But she said the anxious feeling quickly went away.
“I got the nerves settled down after a couple of more, because we gave over 200,” Blanco said.
She and her sister are part of a group of seniors in Sacred Heart’s College of Nursing, who gave up their winter break to help vaccinate staffers at Danbury Hospital.
“Doing it is definitely rewarding, because now after all this time, it’s my time to give back to all the healthcare workers that have been battling COVID for the past eight months themselves,” said Alexis Blanco, also a senior at Sacred Heart University.
As part of the clinical program at their college, the nursing students started volunteering the week before Christmas, assessing patients, administering the COVID-19 vaccine, and monitoring for side effects.
“They really got to see what it means to be involved in a public health crisis, they understood the importance of participating in the distribution,” said Mary Alice Donius, dean for the College of Nursing.
“They do feel part of that team, not just there as observers or learning, but being there, doing something, making a difference,” said Heather Ferrillo, of Sacred Heart University.
“It honestly was an amazing learning experience, an amazing opportunity as a nursing student to be able to administer the COVID vaccines to the front-line healthcare workers, because after everything they’ve done, I had an opportunity to give back,” Nicole Blanco added.
Sacred Heart said it is looking at other ways to help during this pandemic as well.
The dean says if a regional mass vaccination clinic is needed, the campus could be a potential site, since it’s one of just 15 colleges in the country with a Medical Reserve Corps of volunteers already trained to provide vaccinations.
