WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- A dog nearly mauled to death by another family dog in Woodbridge is on a positive path forward.
The dog named “Caymen" now has a new home.
He was adopted by a local police officer who was following his story.
Woodbridge Animal Control posted the update on Facebook saying the officer fell in love with Caymen and wanted to give him a beautiful new life.
Caymen had a long recovery after being attacked by the other family dog last month.
Officials say that same dog had previously attacked and killed another family dog.
Caymen underwent surgery for 25 puncture wounds.
