NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A group of local police officers are preparing to reach new heights to support the Special Olympics of Connecticut.
Connecticut officers aren’t afraid to take on a challenge, but on Monday night they were celebrating before taking on an adventure of a lifetime.
Nine police officers from the state are getting ready to head to Africa to attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. They are trying to reach the summit of the largest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain in the world.
They are doing this to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Connecticut.
The officers have been training and fundraising for more than a year and they say they are about as prepared as they’ll ever be.
The participants include two officers from Cheshire, Watertown, and Wilton police departments, along with one officer from Guilford, Naugatuck, and Putnam police departments.
A Guilford town employee and two New Jersey police officers are also making the trip.
The group leaves Sunday, but on Monday night, they are celebrating with a kick-off dinner at The Station Restaurant in Naugatuck.
The officers say they are nervous and excited about this adventure, but they are truly inspired by Special Olympics athletes who climb mountains every single day.
"Without question, this is our therapy. We raise money for them, but our opportunity to work with them and take away from their experiences and their life experiences is really what motivates us and it's really the best thing we could honor them," said Lt. Timothy Bernier, Guilford Police Department.
Each of the officers climbing has raised at least $10,000, with the entire group raising more than $150,000 for the Special Olympics.
