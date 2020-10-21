HARTFORD (WFSB) – Disinformation emails regarding the coming election may be going out, so check your inboxes carefully.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says more than anything though, this was meant to scare voters or to have them question the voting process.
Because she says voter information, like your name, address, phone number, political affiliation is already public knowledge, anyone can get it.
“They have obtained some voter information just as they did in 2016,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said about foreign countries getting voter information.
It’s scary to hear, but Merrill, says don’t fear, Connecticut was prepared for this.
“All of this was to be expected, honestly and a lot of it is going on as we speak,” she said Wednesday.
While tonight’s headline is that Iranians and Russians have voter registration information, Merrill says that info has always been out there.
“They have not obtained anything that you could not have obtained yourself, right from our office.”
Merrill says the goal appears to be creating mistrust in our elections.
“They want people to think, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody’s in there stealing my data, oh my gosh, it’s just one step toward that and they’re going to be changing the results of the election, “Merrill said. “All these suspicions have been generated out there and that is the endgame.”
Merrill is confident the authenticity of the election won’t be impacted, but Dr. Matthew Schmidt, Professor of National Security and Political Science at the University of New Haven says this may impact turnout.
“Most people, it won’t change them,” Schmidt said. “They’re going to vote and do what they’re going to do. But if you change 1, 2, 3, 5 percent of the 10,000 voters out there and you get them to stay home, that can change an election.”
The FBI did say that Iranians are sending out emails posing a member of the Proud Boys organization. They say it’s designed to scare voters.
“They don’t think that they’re going to get democrat leaning voters to vote republican but if they just get them to not show up at the polls, especially in key swing states, that can shift an election,” Schmidt said.
Again, all your voter registration information is already public. In our interview, Merrill did say she’s made a push to make some of that private going forward.
She also wants to remind voters that everything we do in Connecticut is not tied to the voter registry or the internet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.