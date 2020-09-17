HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont’s fines on mask wearing and large gatherings will take effect next week.
Towns and cities are trying to figure out how to use these fines. Many of the officials say they’re still talking with their own police and health departments, but this could look different from town to town.
Part of that is staffing, but some also don’t think the fine will do anything.
“Having a carrot and a stick is helpful,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim says new fines will help get people to follow public health guidelines.
Lamont announced Monday new fines for those who violate orders on mask wearing and large gatherings.
Currently, crowds must not exceed more than 25 people inside or 100 outside.
Failing to wear a mask could land someone a $100 fine. There’s a $500 fine for planning large events and a $250 fine for attending a large event.
“I think this is just one more way, we’re doing this in conjunction without other neighboring states,” Lamont said.
Lamont says the fines allow enforcement of public health orders without the need for arrests, but some local officials don’t think it will make a difference.
“If they’re not wearing the mask it’s either they’re deciding to be non-conformist, they don’t believe in it. I don’t think a fine is going to change their mind,” said Chaplin First Selectman William Rose.
Smaller towns also have limited staff. In Chaplin, the Regional Health Department will handle restaurant complaints. All others will go to the first selectman, with help from a resident trooper as needed.
Some officials don’t see police issuing many fines.
“With what the police are going through nowadays in society and what’s going on, I can’t see them breaking up a party because and handing out hundred-dollar tickets to people,” said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.
Even in Middletown, Florsheim says the fines will be used on a case-by-case basis. The goal is to first convince people to follow health guidelines without a fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.