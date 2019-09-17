MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia, there's now concern over home heating oil and gas prices rising.
The attack struck the world's largest crude oil processing plant, which knocked out 5 percent of the world's daily production and half of Saudi Arabia’s oil capacity.
While gas prices have been steady, for those who travel a lot or heat their homes with oil, they’re hoping prices stay put.
“I think it's going to change at any time. If it goes up, nothing I can do about it. I'm still going got have to buy it,” said Ray Deschanes, of Wolcott.
“Although we saw a one-day spike, the overall price is still within the range that it's been in the number of months,” said Kate Childs, of Tuxis Ohr’s Fuel in Meriden.
She said she believes time will tell whether prices on gasoline or home heating oil increase.
“Today they came out and said they could be back within 2-3 weeks online, so it all needs to play out and see where the market settles,” Childs said.
Oil prices rose after the attack, but dropped on Tuesday.
The United States and Saudi officials believe the attack was carried out by Iran.
Meanwhile, experts don't believe there's cause for concern.
The attack was carried out by a drone and missile, and the U.S. and Saudi officials are working together on the investigation.
