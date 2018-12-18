NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A shelter for abused women on the shoreline is the first in the state to shelter family pets too.
It’s a unique idea that’s already growing to homeless shelters.
The thinking is if your pet is considered part of the family and that family is broken up either because of an abusive household, where does the pet dog or cat go?
In New London, Safe Futures has the answer, where a woman named Jill and her housemate Jack were checking out their new home on Tuesday.
It’s an undisclosed house in New London for women who’ve escaped an abusive relationship.
Thanks to a $15,000 grant from RedRover, Red Rover and GreaterGood are making the shelter more comfortable and pet friendly for the pets of residents.
“So, putting together a lovely cat bridge over here, also installing a dog run, putting up a chain link fence,” said Katie Campbell, Red Rover Organization.
In a matter of days, Greater Good and Red Rover volunteers installed fencing outside as well as a dog house.
They also installed another site near the Safe Futures main office, so when a family experiences domestic violence, the family pet doesn’t have to suffer too.
“We want to remove every barrier for a victim to leave. We want every opportunity for the family stay intact and that’s children and pets in a safe place,” said Katherine Verano, Executive Director of Safe Futures.
According to Safe Futures, 71 percent of survivors report a pet being threatened, abused, or killed as part of the abuse.
Now the pet can be safe too.
Soon, New London’s Homeless Hospitality Center will also be able to accommodate pets thanks to the Arizona based non-profit.
The Greater Good Organization travels all over the country, creating pet friendly housing in domestic violence shelters in every state.
“This is just a place for them to play get some fresh air and if residents need to go on a job interview or seek any other kind of service the pet can stay here for a short while in a heated dog house and be safe and secure,” said Bryan Donnelly, Rescue Rebuild.
If you want to learn more about Safe Futures, click here. To learn more about Greater Good, click here and to learn more about Red Rover, click here.
