HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tension with Iran have appeared to ease this week after there were no casualties from missile attacks on two bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
But those here in the U.S. with ties to the region are still feeling uneasy.
The last several days have been nerve-wracking for everyone, especially people who have loved ones in Iran.
There is an organization in Connecticut that is ready to assist anyone who needs help.
As tension between the United States and Iran continues, Tark Aoudi worries the huge number of people who will be impacted either directly or indirectly.
“All of this noise overseas can impact in one way or another the lives of Americans here in the country,” Aoudi said.
Aoudi is the executive director of Connecticut’s branch of CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations.
He says that over the last several days, concerned Iranian Americans have been contacting the organization.
“In these times, it’s really times of uncertainty,” Aoudi said.
Aoudi says some of the callers still have relatives in Iran and they’ve been contacted by the FBI.
He has advised those families that talking to investigators is fine, but to make sure they have a lawyer present.
“The great thing in America is we are a nation of laws, so just have to maintain those laws stateside and make sure every one of our citizens legal permanent residents and inhabitants avail themselves of the law,” Aoudi said.
Aoudi says it’s also important that Muslims and Iranian Americans understand they have resources like CAIR. The future may be uncertain, but there are people in Connecticut who want to help in any way they can.
“We have to rely on each other to give us a sense of security and a sense of support,” Aoudi said.
If you would like to reach out to CAIR for help, click here.
