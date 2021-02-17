SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- LOF Adaptive is an organization that helps people of different ages and disabilities get involved with skiing and snowboarding.
On Wednesday, LOF Adaptive Skiers and Mount Southington hosted an event on Wednesday to help local veterans reignite their passion for skiing and snowboarding.
It was also an effort to give back to those that have given a lot to us.
“It makes me feel good that I can be of some help, so it’s a win, win situation,” said Jan Ivarsion, an LOF instructor.
The programming focuses on supporting, assisting, and teaching people who have difficulty skiing and snowboarding.
“Unfortunately, a lot of veterans suffer from physical trauma as you can imagine this is a way to basically relearn something that they used to love doing,” Ivarsion said.
But, it’s not all about skiing and riding technique. It was also about building emotional support.
“You know somebody who’s got nonphysical scars from the military, it was great to be there to go through some of the mental problems too, of just stress, and it’s just great to have somebody to talk to while you’re going through it,” said Army veteran Kristin Chapman.
The group picked the perfect winter day to hit the slopes on Wednesday, with it being 30 degrees outside with blue skies.
“I definitely stayed on the mountain. I didn’t quit. I wanted to. But it’s been a great opportunity to be here today,” Chapman said.
