EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As severe weather and flash floods slam states down south and in the Midwest, some animals are abandoned and left in dire need of help.
A Connecticut organization is helping bring some of these animals to safety.
Parts of the heartland are dealing with devastation following severe storms.
And despite the dangerous conditions, a crew from East Hartford’s Pack Leaders Rescue headed to Arkansas to save some puppies.
“We had a call on Monday that they needed to move. All their pens blew over and the areas were flooded, so we rushed right down there,” said Tori Cateni, Co-founder of Pack Leaders Rescue.
Folks from Pack Leaders Rescue take a trip down south almost every week.
The hope is that the animals can be adopted or fostered.
“Some of them have been abused, neglected, just left behind, some are just homeless have been found roaming on the streets, so they all have a little story to tell,” said Michael Tracy, dog care specialist at Pack Leaders Rescue.
This week’s trip was especially important. The crew came back with more puppies in desperate need of being relocated because of that severe weather.
They left on Tuesday and returned from Arkansas on Friday after a 27-hour drive.
“And it’s just for a good cause. If those dogs didn’t get out of those storms, we don’t know what would have happened to them,” said Brandon Acosta, lead driver.
They came back with 53 dogs and now many of them are searching for a forever home.
Adoption events are being held Friday and Saturday at the Manchester Pet Smart.
And if you aren’t ready to adopt yet but want to help out, Pack Leaders Rescue is always looking for some volunteers.
If you’re interested in volunteering or adopting a dog, click here.
