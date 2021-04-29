(WFSB) -- The COVID crisis in India is dire.
The number of infections is rising to record numbers, and hospitals are running out of beds.
India faces one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, as more than 200,00 people have died, and the country’s total cases have passed 18 million.
"More than 350,000 people a day getting infected. They're seeing the hospital systems in many cities on the brink, unable to meet the full demand. They're running out of oxygen,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Graveyards are running out of space, hospitals are overwhelmed, and medical supplies are scarce.
However, help from Connecticut is on the way.
“The biggest thinking, at this particular moment, is how many of these concentrators we can send there,” Suresh Sharma, the founder of the state’s chapter of the Milan Cultural Association.
The non-profit works on social and civic outreach while also celebrating Indian culture in the United States.
“We are sending oxygen concentrators over there. So, this is the main thing which we are providing,” Sharma explained.
So far, the group has collected 100.
“Everywhere, the prices have been jacked up because of the shortage,” Sharma said.
The Milan Cultural Association is also sending masks and other personal protective equipment.
Air India is allowing the group to ship the supplies for free.
Countries across the globe are stepping up to help, and the United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million.
“We are definitely optimistic on this particular issue that things will now improve,” Sharma said.
U.S. military planes loaded with supplies are landing on Thursday and will continue arriving into next week.
For anyone looking to help the cause, click here.
