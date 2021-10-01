WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - After a shooting and a stabbing in Waterbury within a week, a non-profit violence prevention held a community conversation.
The group “Ice the Beef” is holding this emergency meeting, considering a 14-year-old was stabbed and killed earlier this week.
The group is also planning on having a peace rally at Duggan School on Sunday, but they wanted to hold this conversation with the community.
On Sept. 27, 14-year-old Angel Velez was killed by a 27–year-old man with mental health issues.
Just last week, a ten- year-old was shot. Now the community is trying to cope with the loss.
The organization is hoping to bring together local religious, political, and community leaders to figure out how to prevent the violence.
Darryl Copeland, with Ice the Beef, said, “Enough is enough. As a community we have to come together and try to address a lot of the issues at hand so what we’re doing today. This is an emergency meeting. We’re pulling the clergy together, the community at large.”
Copeland said this is the first of many meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.