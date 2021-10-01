Local organization works to stop the cycle of violence

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A local organization is trying to raise awareness and stop the cycle of violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
The Hope Family Justice Center of New Haven held is offering assistance and support for domestic violence survivors.
In Connecticut, one third of criminal court cases involve domestic violence.
That number has increased during COVID.
Providers say there are so many cases they never know about because they’re never reported.
"We don’t need to lose another person because they’re too afraid to come forward or because they don’t know where to turn. Let's pay attention to others, let's be sensitive, yet empowering,” said Adonis Springer Turner, who is a survivor of domestic violence.
The Hope Family Justice Center will hold its “Sound of Hope” virtual event next Wednesday at 1 p.m. to remember lives lost to domestic violence and support survivors left behind.
