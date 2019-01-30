WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A local paint bar is hosting a painting party in honor of the New England Patriots ahead of the ‘Big Game’.
At Muse Paint Bar in West Hartford, guests get to paint all kinds of things, but this week is a little different.
The location is having guests paint New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady.
At first, the classes were only scheduled in Massachusetts and in Rhode Island.
After that, customers reached out to Muse, and they quickly added a class in their West Hartford location on Saturday night.
The response was overwhelming.
Because it's so popular, Muse added another class for Thursday night.
Artist Robyn Levine showed Channel 3 how to go from a blank canvas, to the masterpiece of the “GOAT.”
She said she could finish the painting in an hour, but folks can sign up for the $39 class that lasts 2-and-a-half hours.
While Saturday is sold out, there is a wait list people can join, but there are spots open for Thursday.
