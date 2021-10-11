(WFSB) - Families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year.

That’s from the government’s top infectious diseases expert.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says if you’re vaccinated, you should consider it.

Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Many parents tell Eyewitness News they’ll be at the door waiting for kids dressed up for Halloween with a big bowl of candy.

They say families should enjoy this time with their kids.

Last year, many opted out due to the height of COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Halloween is looking much different.

"I think it’s good. The kids need to get out and play and have a good time, mentally and physically. It’s a win-win. It’s a good state of mind. It’s healthy for everyone," Antonietta Wakefield of Newington says.

"You should. If you want to go, then you should go," Robbie Wakefield of Newington said.

"I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there, you're outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating and enjoy it. I mean, this is a time that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children," Fauci explained.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those 12 years of age and older.

The Food and Drug Administration plans to meet in late October to discuss Pfizer’s request for emergency use of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Fauci says parents and kids should consider getting the vaccine if they’re of age.

“If you're not vaccinated, again, think about it, that you'll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children, and your family, and your community, so it's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up," continued Fauci.

Either way, many are looking forward to Halloween this year.

We reached out to the Connecticut Department of Public Health to see if they have any guidance for Halloween, but we haven’t heard back.